DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines for today, September 11, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (September 11, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Tamil scholar and debate moderator Solomon Pappaiah passes away in Madurai
Veteran Tamil scholar, debate moderator and Kalaimamani awardee Solomon Pappaiah (90), who popularised the art of pattimandram globally, passed away in Madurai on Thursday (September 10) due to age-related ailments, according to a Maalaimalar report.
2. Chennai Police round up 185 history-sheeters in overnight crackdown
Chennai Police have rounded up 185 rowdies and history-sheeters during an intensified overnight crackdown launched across all police districts in the city on the orders of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner.
3.Chennai lemon prices soar to Rs 300 per kg
Lemon prices have surged to as much as Rs 300 per kg in Chennai, with unseasonal rains and changing weather conditions affecting supply to markets, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
4.Banking services impacted as unions go on nationwide strike to press for 5-day work week
Banking services, especially at public sector banks across the country, were impacted on Friday after the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called a nationwide strike to press for the immediate implementation of a five-day workweek and resolve pending wage-related issues.
5.Postgraduate medical student dies by suicide in Kelambakkam
A 27-year-old postgraduate medical student from Andhra Pradesh died by suicide in Kelambakkam near Chennai on Friday (September 11), police said.
6.Nepal’s flash floods death toll rises to 1,385
The death toll in Nepal due to the flash floods rose to 1,385 on Friday as more bodies were recovered from the affected districts, while search and rescue operations continue for more than 5,000 missing people.
7.India crosses 80 lakh HPV vaccinations: Health ministry
India has crossed 80 lakh human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations, marking another important milestone in strengthening preventive healthcare and protection against HPV infection and associated cancers, the Union health ministry said on Friday.
8.US proposes new rule to scrap 60-day grace period for H-1B workers after job loss
The US has proposed a new rule to scrap the 60-day grace period available to certain foreign workers, including skilled workers on H-1B visas, to find a new job after losing employment.
9.Emma Bonino, leader of abortion and divorce battles that changed Italy, dies aged 78, her party says
Emma Bonino, who rose to political prominence as a leader of campaigns by the Radical Party that legalised abortion and divorce in the 1970s in heavily Roman Catholic Italy, against the objections of the Vatican, has died. She was 78.
10. India beat Bangladesh by 40 runs to reach Women’s T20 Asia Cup final
Shafali Verma (64) and Deepti Sharma (3/26) starred as India crushed Bangladesh by 40 to reach the final of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup here on Thursday.