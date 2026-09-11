Nepal’s flash floods death toll rises to 1,385

The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal.

At least 364 bodies have been recovered from Chitwan district, 228 from Nawalparasi East, 222 from Nawalparasi West, 199 from Nuwakot, 185 from Rasuwa, 77 from Gorkha, 70 from Dhading and 38 from Tanahu, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.

Two victims of the flash floods died in Kathmandu while undergoing treatment.

The joint command of security personnel has continued its search and rescue operations, with the number of missing people estimated to be 5,130.