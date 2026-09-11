India beat Bangladesh by 40 runs to reach Women’s T20 Asia Cup final

DUBAI: Shafali Verma (64) and Deepti Sharma (3/26) starred as India crushed Bangladesh by 40 to reach the final of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup here on Thursday.
After setting a tricky target of 150 to win, India restricted a spirited Bangladesh to 109 for seven with Deepti leading the bowling attack once again.
Earlier, Shafali's 64 off 40 balls with seven fours and three sixes, lifted India to a competitive total of 149 for six on a slow wicket.
Brief scores: India 149/6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 64, Harmanpreet Kaur 24 not out; Sultana Khatun 2/30) beat Bangladesh 109/7 in 20 overs (Dilara Akter 21, Shorna Akter 22 not out; Deepti Sharma 3/26, Nandani Sharma 2/10) by 40 runs.