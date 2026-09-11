Postgraduate medical student dies by suicide in Kelambakkam

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old postgraduate medical student from Andhra Pradesh died by suicide in Kelambakkam near Chennai on Friday (September 11), police said.
The deceased was identified as Munagala Nikhil Reddy, son of businessman Munagala Subba Reddy from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.
Nikhil was pursuing the final year of his MS postgraduate course at a private medical college in Kelambakkam and was staying in a rented apartment near the institution.
Police said the examination results were announced on Thursday night, and Nikhil was reportedly distressed after learning that he had failed in two subjects.
His friends had allegedly tried to console him, telling him that eight students had failed in the examinations and urging him not to lose hope.
The incident occurred around 7 am on Friday. Security personnel and others alerted the Kelambakkam police after Nikhil was found dead.
Police recovered the body and sent it to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
His parents have been informed, and further investigation is under way.
Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.