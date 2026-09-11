Postgraduate medical student dies by suicide in Kelambakkam

The deceased was identified as Munagala Nikhil Reddy, son of businessman Munagala Subba Reddy from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.

Nikhil was pursuing the final year of his MS postgraduate course at a private medical college in Kelambakkam and was staying in a rented apartment near the institution.

Police said the examination results were announced on Thursday night, and Nikhil was reportedly distressed after learning that he had failed in two subjects.