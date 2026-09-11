Banking services impacted as unions go on nationwide strike to press for 5-day workweek

The strike call given by the UFBU, an umbrella body of seven unions representing 90 per cent of officer and employee strength, did not impact the functioning of private sector banks.

Most branches of public sector banks across the country were either completely or partially closed as both employees and officers observed the strike.

Services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and administrative work were hit at branches of most public sector banks (PSBs) and some old-generation private sector banks.

However, digital banking services, including UPI and internet banking, were functional.