Tamil scholar and debate moderator Solomon Pappaiah passes away in Madurai

CHENNAI: Veteran Tamil scholar, debate moderator and Kalaimamani awardee Solomon Pappaiah (90), who popularised the art of pattimandram globally, passed away in Madurai on Thursday (September 10) due to age-related ailments, according to a Maalaimalar report.
Pappaiah made significant contributions to Tamil language and literature, having moderated more than 12,000 debates during his illustrious career.
He also authored commentaries on several ancient Tamil literary works, including the Thirukkural.
In recognition of his contribution to Tamil, he was honoured with the Tamil Nadu government's Kalaimamani award in 2000.
He also acted in several films, including Rajinikanth-starrer Sivaji.