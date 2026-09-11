US proposes new rule to scrap 60-day grace period for H-1B workers after job loss

The move will significantly impact Indian technology workers hired by tech companies and others on H-1B visas.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The new rule titled “Eliminating the Discretionary 60-day Grace Period” will be published in the Federal Register on Friday, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has invited comments from the public within the next 60 days.