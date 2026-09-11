Chennai Police round up 185 history-sheeters in overnight crackdown

CHENNAI: Chennai Police have rounded up 185 rowdies and history-sheeters during an intensified overnight crackdown launched across all police districts in the city on the orders of the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner.
Police teams led by inspectors began intensive checks and search operations on the night of September 10 and continued the operation across various parts of the city.
During the drive, police secured 185 persons with criminal backgrounds and history sheets maintained at various Greater Chennai Police stations. Officials are conducting further inquiries into their current activities and possible involvement in criminal offences.
The Commissioner of Police has warned that stringent legal action will be taken against anyone involved in criminal activities or acts that threaten law and order in the city.