India crosses 80 lakh HPV vaccinations: Health ministry

Vaccinations are administered in the presence of medical officers, while vaccination sites are linked to 24x7 adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) management centres for prompt management of any adverse events, it said.

Parental consent is mandatory, and beneficiaries can register on the U-WIN platform. Vaccination is voluntary, and medical officers are trained to manage adverse events, according to the ministry.

Several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, and Mizoram, are leading the nationwide campaign, the ministry said.

Health authorities are coordinating with schools, local bodies, and healthcare workers to ensure smooth access to the vaccine. Parents and guardians have been urged to support and encourage eligible girls to get vaccinated, it said.

The operational guidelines for the rollout of the HPV vaccination campaign have been disseminated to all states and Union Territories.