Palani land fraud case: Bail to land purchaser will impact investigation, says Madras HC

When the case came up for hearing before Justice K Rajasekar, the State Government Counsel, opposing the bail plea, submitted that the investigation had revealed a criminal conspiracy between the vendor and the purchaser.

The prosecution further submitted that although the vendor had claimed that the sale consideration was paid through five or six cheques, no actual monetary transaction had taken place. The counsel further told the court that while the government's guideline value of the property was around Rs 16 crore, the entire property had been sold for only Rs 2 crore.

The prosecution also informed the court that Rs 1 lakh had been paid to the Thanpani Mutt on the very day the property was purchased. It contended that the petitioner had purchased the land with the intention of cheating and usurping the property.