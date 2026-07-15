Palani temple land issue: Man arrested for spreading false information about HR and CE minister

The issue pertains to a 1.4 acre land belonging to the Palani temple mutt registered to private individuals. While the market value of the land is said to be over Rs 100 crore, the land was registered for about Rs 2 crore.

On Wednesday, the Madurai Bench declared the registration of a 1.40-acre property worth Rs 100 crore belonging to the Palani mutt invalid to private individuals at a much lesser rate as invalid.