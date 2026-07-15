Palani temple land issue: Man arrested for spreading false information about HR and CE minister

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime wing of Chennai Police on Wednesday arrested a 34 year old man for allegedly spreading misinformation about Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister, S Ramesh in social media, in connection with the Palani temple land issue.
The issue pertains to a 1.4 acre land belonging to the Palani temple mutt registered to private individuals. While the market value of the land is said to be over Rs 100 crore, the land was registered for about Rs 2 crore.
On Wednesday, the Madurai Bench declared the registration of a 1.40-acre property worth Rs 100 crore belonging to the Palani mutt invalid to private individuals at a much lesser rate as invalid.
The accused, Vinoth Suryakumar had posted in social media that the land was registered to relatives of the minister. In a press meet earlier, the Minister said that he would initiate legal action against those who spread misinformation.
Police sources said that two others have also been booked for spreading misinformation.