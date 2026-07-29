Tamil Nadu notifies restructuring of HR&CE department

The restructuring was notified through a Gazette published on Monday, following a Government Order issued by the Commercial Taxes, Registration and Religious Endowments Department on July 23. The two Additional Commissioner posts, headquartered in Chennai and Tiruchy, have been sanctioned in the senior scale of the IAS.

The revamp comes amid scrutiny over the management of religious and inam properties, following the recent Palani mutt land registration case and the controversy surrounding restrictions imposed on inam lands, including in Karur district.