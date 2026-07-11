HR&CE seeks action against officials over Rs 100 cr Palani mutt land registration

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has initiated legal, administrative and criminal action to annul the alleged illegal registration of a 1.40-acre property worth around Rs 100 crore belonging to the historic Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Mutt in Palani, intensifying its crackdown on what it described as an unlawful transfer of temple assets.
Acting on the directions of HR&CE Minister Ramesh, the department has filed a case seeking cancellation of the sale deed and action against all those responsible for facilitating the registration. It has simultaneously recommended disciplinary proceedings against the registering officer and submitted a detailed report, along with supporting documents, to the Inspector General of Registration, the Deputy Inspector General of Registration, Madurai Region, and the Dindigul District Registrar.
The department has also lodged a police complaint against the sub-registrar concerned, the document writer and the purchasers, alleging that the registration was carried out on the strength of ineligible and legally invalid documents.
According to the department, the property was dedicated to the mutt through a charitable endowment executed in 1888, which expressly prohibited its sale or transfer and stipulated that it should be used only for religious and charitable purposes. The land is presently utilised as a free parking facility for devotees visiting the Palani temple and is covered by a revenue patta issued in the name of the mutt.
The department said the mutt’s ownership and administrative control have repeatedly been upheld by the Madras High Court, the Supreme Court and authorities under the HR&CE Act, all of which rejected challenges to the institution’s status and affirmed that the property cannot be treated as private land. It also pointed out that written objections had already been communicated to the Registration Department against any attempt to register documents relating to the property.
Despite these objections, a sale deed was registered on July 6 after a Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court quashed a refusal slip and directed registration of the document only if it was “otherwise in order”. The department alleged that the registering authority ignored binding judicial orders, failed to examine the title records and overlooked the objections submitted by the mutt administration before proceeding with the registration.
“The registration has been challenged for violating established legal safeguards governing temple properties. Proceedings have been initiated to cancel the registration, initiate departmental action against the officials concerned and prosecute all those involved in executing and registering the document,” the department said.