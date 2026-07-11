HR&CE seeks action against officials over Rs 100 cr Palani mutt land registration

According to the department, the property was dedicated to the mutt through a charitable endowment executed in 1888, which expressly prohibited its sale or transfer and stipulated that it should be used only for religious and charitable purposes. The land is presently utilised as a free parking facility for devotees visiting the Palani temple and is covered by a revenue patta issued in the name of the mutt.

The department said the mutt’s ownership and administrative control have repeatedly been upheld by the Madras High Court, the Supreme Court and authorities under the HR&CE Act, all of which rejected challenges to the institution’s status and affirmed that the property cannot be treated as private land. It also pointed out that written objections had already been communicated to the Registration Department against any attempt to register documents relating to the property.