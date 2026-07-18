CB-CID widens Palani land row probe with multi-district searches

A seven-member team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajith Thaman searched the residence of Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan in Dindigul, scrutinised documents, electronic devices and mobile phones, and reportedly seized documents found at the house.

"Though Manikandan was not present at the house, the police conducted an inquiry with his family members for nearly seven hours, from 7 am," a source said.

Another team, headed by CB-CID Superintendent of Police Shajitha, searched the Palani Sub-Registrar's Office (even though it was a holiday), examined land records and CCTV footage from the day of the registration, and questioned officials present.

The CB-CID also conducted searches at the houses of the alleged purchasers of the land in Palani. Both the purchasers, Sethupathi of Palani and Velladurai of Panankulam village in Tirupur district, were not at home, and their mobile phones were found switched off. The team searched Sethupathi's farmhouse, where investigators questioned his wife and seized a mobile phone and documents. "My husband is not in communication with me. The police seized my mobile phone," Rukumani, Sethupathi's wife, told reporters in Palani.

The CB-CID also searched the premises of DMK functionary Lakshmanan in Palani and the residence of document writer Jayaprakash in Oddanchatram. Another search of a residence, in the name of Mayilsamy, in Ayakudi could not be carried out because the house was locked. Both Lakshmanan and Mayilsamy were reportedly friends of one of the purchasers, Sethupathi.