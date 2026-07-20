Registrars check records in Palani temple land row

MADURAI: A high-level committee of the Registration Department on Monday commenced its mission to ascertain facts in the alleged Rs 100-crore land fraud involving property belonging to the Dhandapani Swami Mutt Trust at the Palani Sub-Registrar Office, while a CB-CID team simultaneously collected documents related to the disputed transaction as part of its ongoing investigation.
The committee, constituted by the Registration Department to ascertain the facts surrounding the alleged fraudulent registration, comprises the Additional Inspector General of Registration, a Deputy Inspector General of Registration and a District Registrar. As part of the inquiry, Poongodi, Deputy Inspector General of Registration, Namakkal Region, and Kannan, District Registrar, Chennai, visited the Palani Sub-Registrar Office on Monday morning.
The officials examined records relating to the registration of the temple land, reviewed CCTV footage from the office recorded on the day the sale deed was registered and questioned Sub-Registrar Office staff individually. The committee also scrutinised documents relating to the Dhandapani Swami Mutt Trust land and is expected to continue its inquiry while camping in Palani.
Meanwhile, CB-CID Superintendent of Police Sajitha also visited the land belonging to the mutt and conducted an inquiry at the Sub-Registrar's office in Palani. The CB-CID team collected records and copies of documents relating to the disputed property. The investigators also questioned office staff based on the documents collected.
The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent registration of 1.40 acres of land belonging to the Dhandapani Swami Mutt Trust, which is under the control of the Palani Murugan Temple. The property, estimated around Rs 100 crore, was allegedly registered in favour of a private party for Rs 2 crore on July 6.
Based on a complaint lodged by the temple administration, the police registered a case against Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan, Murugadas, a school teacher from Villupuram, Vellathurai of Tirupur district and Sethupathi of Palani. The case was later transferred to the CB-CID, and Justin Manikandan and District Registrar Sasikala were placed under suspension pending investigation.