Registrars check records in Palani temple land row

Meanwhile, CB-CID Superintendent of Police Sajitha also visited the land belonging to the mutt and conducted an inquiry at the Sub-Registrar's office in Palani. The CB-CID team collected records and copies of documents relating to the disputed property. The investigators also questioned office staff based on the documents collected.

The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent registration of 1.40 acres of land belonging to the Dhandapani Swami Mutt Trust, which is under the control of the Palani Murugan Temple. The property, estimated around Rs 100 crore, was allegedly registered in favour of a private party for Rs 2 crore on July 6.

Based on a complaint lodged by the temple administration, the police registered a case against Sub-Registrar Justin Manikandan, Murugadas, a school teacher from Villupuram, Vellathurai of Tirupur district and Sethupathi of Palani. The case was later transferred to the CB-CID, and Justin Manikandan and District Registrar Sasikala were placed under suspension pending investigation.