100 days of TVK government: Key welfare schemes, investments and challenges

CHENNAI: The TVK government in Tamil Nadu will complete 100 days in office on Monday (August 17) with the government claiming progress through welfare measures, new schemes and major industrial investments, while also facing criticism over law and order, sexual crimes, power outages and garbage disposal, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The government, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, assumed office on May 10 after the TVK won the Assembly elections held in April. Vijay took oath along with nine ministers, taking the Cabinet's strength to 10. A major expansion added 23 ministers on May 21, and the final two ministers were inducted on May 22, raising the total strength to 35.
On the day he took oath, Vijay signed three important files. These included providing 200 units of free electricity every two months to domestic consumers using up to 500 units, forming the Singappen Special Task Force across the State for women's safety and creating 65 anti-narcotics units to tackle drug abuse in Tamil Nadu.
The government subsequently shut 717 TASMAC liquor shops operating near educational institutions and places of worship.
Vijay also announced a hike in dearness allowance for government employees, taking it to 60 per cent from 58 per cent.
Vijay directed officials to renovate Amma Unavagams (canteens) across the State and provide quality food.
He also announced a crop loan waiver for farmers who had availed loans through cooperative banks between May 1, 2025 and February 28, 2026. The government later raised the full-waiver ceiling to Rs 75,000, benefiting 14.43 lakh farmers.
Vijay travelled to Delhi on May 27 and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, he submitted a petition containing a list of issues, including the Mekedatu dam and Tamil Nadu fishermen.
On June 9, Vijay launched the Singappen Special Task Force, an exclusive team of women personnel to address crimes against women, functioning under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister. A total of 2,545 posts have been sanctioned for the initiative.
He subsequently announced the 'Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram' scheme, under which every child born in a government hospital to a family permanently residing in Tamil Nadu would receive a 1-gram gold ring.
The TVK-led government's maiden budget presented on August 5 included several announcements, including 8-gram gold coins and silk saree to eligible brides. The government also announced that 70,000 concrete houses would be built in place of huts.
Class 11 students would be provided modern bicycles with helmets and water bottles, while government college students would be given laptops.
Finance Minister Marie Wilson said 125 promises made in the TVK election manifesto had been included in the budget.
Tamil Nadu has attracted investment commitments of more than Rs 1 lakh crore within the first 100 days of assuming office, with projects worth Rs 1,02,514 crore expected to create 1,21,788 jobs, the State government said at the recent Vettri Tamil Nadu Investors' Conclave.
At the Vetri Tamil Nadu Investors' Conclave held on August 13, 97 MoUs attracted investments worth Rs 67,452 crore. These projects are expected to provide employment to 1,06,998 people.
The investments have been spread across 23 districts. An industrial company is also set to be established in Ramanathapuram district for the first time.
Despite the investment push and welfare announcements, the new government has faced criticism over law and order issues, an increase in sexual crimes, power outages and improper garbage disposal.