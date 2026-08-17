100 days of TVK government: Key welfare schemes, investments and challenges

What measures were announced for farmers and Amma canteens?

Vijay directed officials to renovate Amma Unavagams (canteens) across the State and provide quality food.

He also announced a crop loan waiver for farmers who had availed loans through cooperative banks between May 1, 2025 and February 28, 2026. The government later raised the full-waiver ceiling to Rs 75,000, benefiting 14.43 lakh farmers.

What did Chief Minister Vijay discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi?

Vijay travelled to Delhi on May 27 and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, he submitted a petition containing a list of issues, including the Mekedatu dam and Tamil Nadu fishermen.