Vijay expands Cabinet with 23 new Ministers; Congress gets two berths

Who found representation in the Cabinet?

The expansion reflected a calibrated social and regional balancing exercise by the Vijay-led government. Seven Dalit representatives, including Arakkonam MLA Gandhiraj, Sriperumpudhur MLA Thennarasu, Avinashi MLA Kamali, Rasipuram MLA Logesh Tamilselvan and Ottapidaram MLA Mathan Raja, found place in the Cabinet. The Ministry also included four women Ministers, Vijayalakshmi, Kamali, Jegadeshwari and Keerthana.

The Cabinet prominently accommodated leaders who had risen through the Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam structure, with party sources indicating that 15 Ministers had previously held organisational responsibilities in the outfit before TVK’s electoral entry.

Minority representation also figured prominently in the Ministry, with Chief Minister Vijay, Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Aranthangi MLA Mohamed Farvas, Thoothukudi MLA Srinath and Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar MLA Marie Wilson among the prominent faces.