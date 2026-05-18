CM Vijay directs officials to improve infra of Amma canteens, ensure delicious, quality food

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday directed officials to refurbish and improve the infrastructure of Amma Canteens in the state and ensure delicious and quality food to the people.
After feedback--that quality and taste of food offered in the Amma Canteens were not satisfactory, was brought to the notice of the CM, he held a review meeting with top officials.
The CM ordered improvement in amenities, infrastructure, procurement of more cooking utensils/equipment and thereby ensure quality and delicious food to the people, an official release said.
There are 383 Amma Canteens under the Greater Chennai Corporation and 237 under the supervision of other local bodies in the state.
Amma Canteens were launched during the 2011-16 AIADMK regime and named after the then Chief Minister, the late J Jayalalalithaa, who was fondly addressed as "Amma" (mother) by her supporters and party workers. The Amma Canteens provide food at very highly subsidised rates. PTI VGN VGN SA