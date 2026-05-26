CM Vijay to leave for Delhi tomorrow; to meet PM Modi, Union ministers and Congress leaders

Vijay will depart from Chennai at 10 am in a special flight along with senior ministers, including Aadhav Arjuna, and is expected to reach Delhi at 12.40 pm.

Vijay is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm on Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s residence.

Later in the evening, leaders from Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) based in Delhi are expected to meet the Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu House.