CM Vijay to leave for Delhi tomorrow; to meet PM Modi, Union ministers and Congress leaders

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will leave for Delhi on Wednesday (May 27) on his first official visit to the national capital after assuming office as Chief Minister earlier this month.
Vijay will depart from Chennai at 10 am in a special flight along with senior ministers, including Aadhav Arjuna, and is expected to reach Delhi at 12.40 pm.
Vijay is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm on Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s residence.
Later in the evening, leaders from Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) based in Delhi are expected to meet the Chief Minister at Tamil Nadu House.
On Thursday morning (May 27), Vijay is scheduled to meet Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan. He also has been sought to meet President Droupadi Murmu, and the meeting would take place if approval is granted.
The Chief Minister is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and several senior Union ministers during the Delhi visit.
Further, Vijay is likely to hold courtesy meetings with senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday evening (May 27).
Vijay is expected to return to Chennai either on Thursday night or Friday morning by special flight.
Meanwhile, a high-level security review meeting was held at the VIP lounge at Chennai airport on Tuesday evening (May 26) regarding security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s Delhi visit.
The meeting was attended by Vijay’s security officers, airport officials, BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) officials, CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel, Chennai police officers and intelligence officials from both the Centre and the State.