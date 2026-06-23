TN govt issues GO for ‘Thaimaaman gold ring scheme’; newborns in govt hospitals to receive 1-gram gold ring

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a Government Order (GO) to implement the 'Thaimaaman Thanga Mothira Thittam' under which every child born in a government hospital to a family permanently residing in Tamil Nadu will receive a 1-gram gold ring.
The State has earmarked Rs 755.83 crore annually for the scheme, which will benefit babies born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026 onwards, said a Daily Thanthi report.
According to the government order, the scheme has been designed to honour both the mother and the newborn child delivered in government hospitals. The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 755.83 crore per year for its implementation and has directed officials to immediately initiate the tendering process for procurement of the gold rings.
The initiative draws inspiration from the Tamil cultural practice of 'Thaimaaman Seer', in which a mother's brother traditionally welcomes a newborn with gifts and blessings. Under the scheme, the State will symbolically assume the role of the maternal uncle and present a gold ring as a gesture of affection and welcome for every eligible newborn.
The government said the scheme is also aimed at strengthening public confidence in government healthcare institutions while commemorating the birth of children delivered in government hospitals.
Tamil Nadu has consistently prioritised maternal and child healthcare through programmes such as financial assistance for pregnant women, free institutional deliveries, newborn care services, emergency obstetric treatment, nutritional support and the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) system.
Officials said these interventions have significantly improved the State's maternal and child health indicators over the years.
While children born in government hospitals from June 22, 2026 will be eligible for the benefit, the scheme will be formally launched by Chief Minister Vijay on September 15, 2026, the birth anniversary of Perarignar Anna.
The government said the initiative seeks to celebrate motherhood, mark the birth of every child in a government hospital and reinforce the State’s commitment to maternal and child welfare.