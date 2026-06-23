TN govt issues GO for ‘Thaimaaman gold ring scheme’; newborns in govt hospitals to receive 1-gram gold ring

The initiative draws inspiration from the Tamil cultural practice of 'Thaimaaman Seer', in which a mother's brother traditionally welcomes a newborn with gifts and blessings. Under the scheme, the State will symbolically assume the role of the maternal uncle and present a gold ring as a gesture of affection and welcome for every eligible newborn.

The government said the scheme is also aimed at strengthening public confidence in government healthcare institutions while commemorating the birth of children delivered in government hospitals.