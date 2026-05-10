‘One power centre’ says Vijay; CM announces White Paper on Tamil Nadu’s fiscal health, alleges treasury left ‘empty’

CHENNAI: Minutes after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay said he would soon release a White Paper on the State’s fiscal health, alleging that the previous regime had left the government treasury “empty”.
In his first official act as Chief Minister, Vijay signed a file granting 200 units of free electricity to domestic consumers who use up to 500 units in two months. He also approved the creation of a 'Singapen' Special Strike Force for women safety and a separate anti narcotics squad.
“I need some time to set things right and stabilise the administration. I am not a divine messiah … I am one among you,” Vijay said in his maiden address after assuming office.
Reiterating his commitment to a unified leadership, the Chief Minister declared: “There will be only one power centre under my leadership. That will be me. No power centre on this side or that side. I’m making this clear right now," CM said.