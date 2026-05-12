CM Vijay orders closure of 717 Tasmac outlets

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday ordered the closure of 717 Tasmac liquor retail outlets functioning near places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands across Tamil Nadu within the next two weeks.
The move assumes political significance as the TVK, during the Assembly election campaign, had repeatedly accused previous regimes of expanding liquor sales at the cost of public health and social stability.
The directive, issued after a State-wide review ordered by the Chief Minister, marks the first major regulatory crackdown on the State-run liquor retail network since the TVK government assumed office.
According to the release, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) currently operates 4,765 retail liquor outlets across the State.
Acting on Vijay's instructions, officials conducted a detailed survey to identify shops located within a 500-metre radius of temples, mosques, churches, schools, colleges and bus termini.
The review found that 717 outlets were operating within the restricted limits, including 276 shops near places of worship, 186 near educational institutions and 255 near bus stands.
“Considering public welfare, the Chief Minister has directed that all the identified liquor retail outlets be closed within two weeks,” the release said.