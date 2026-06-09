CM Vijay inaugurates 'Singapenn rapid response force', says crimes against women can't be tolerated

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay has said that crimes against women are not a new phenomenon and stressed that individual and social discipline are as important as law and order in preventing such offences.

Speaking about women's safety initiatives, Vijay said atrocities against women have been occurring for generations and cannot be addressed through policing alone. He emphasised the need for greater personal responsibility and social awareness to curb such crimes.

He said action against those committing offences against women would henceforth be expedited, adding that filing of charge sheets by the police would be carried out more swiftly to ensure faster legal proceedings.

Vijay also announced that patrol services using drones would be introduced as part of enhanced surveillance measures. He said the newly formed “Singappen Athiradi Padai” has been created to tackle offences such as stalking women, sexual harassment, targeted intimidation, and molestation in buses and crowded public places.

Describing the initiative as one that is very close to his heart, Vijay said the special force aims to provide greater protection and security for women in public spaces.