CM Vijay inaugurates 'Singapenn rapid response force', says crimes against women can't be tolerated

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday (June 9) officially inaugurated the 'Singapenn rapid response force', the exclusive team of personnel to address crimes against women, which will function under the direct supervision of the chief minister. Speaking at the event in Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, he outlined details of the special police force.
"The 'Singappen' (Lioness) Special Task Force initiative is a cause very close to my heart. Atrocities against women cannot be tolerated," Vijay said.
He added that a total of Rs 354 crore has been allotted for the initiative, and 2,500 stations will be set up across the State.
At the event, the chief minister personally drove the special commando unit vehicle assigned to the Singappen task force.
Vijay also unveiled the insignia for the special force tasked to prevent crimes against women and children.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay has said that crimes against women are not a new phenomenon and stressed that individual and social discipline are as important as law and order in preventing such offences.
Speaking about women's safety initiatives, Vijay said atrocities against women have been occurring for generations and cannot be addressed through policing alone. He emphasised the need for greater personal responsibility and social awareness to curb such crimes.
He said action against those committing offences against women would henceforth be expedited, adding that filing of charge sheets by the police would be carried out more swiftly to ensure faster legal proceedings.
Vijay also announced that patrol services using drones would be introduced as part of enhanced surveillance measures. He said the newly formed “Singappen Athiradi Padai” has been created to tackle offences such as stalking women, sexual harassment, targeted intimidation, and molestation in buses and crowded public places.
Describing the initiative as one that is very close to his heart, Vijay said the special force aims to provide greater protection and security for women in public spaces.