DT Next Interview | Welfare measures announced only after financial consultation, says CM Stalin

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If there is no Delhi influence, why did (AIADMK general secretary) Edappadi K Palaniswami even go to Delhi for alliance talks? Unable to win on its own through the people's support, the BJP is trying to enter Tamil Nadu through the AIADMK. The BJP-led Union government is continuously attacking Tamil Nadu's financial, educational, linguistic, and cultural rights.

But our secular alliance stands as a protective force. Knowing that they cannot defeat us directly, as we stand firmly with the support of the people, they are trying to come to power by riding on the backs of their proxies. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah keep saying that an NDA government will be formed.

Tamil Nadu will fight to defeat both Delhi, which has consistently neglected the State, and the AIADMK that is supporting it. The BJP is now posing a grave threat to parliamentary democracy itself through delimitation, which would strip Tamil Nadu of its political rights, and the AIADMK is backing it.

That is why we describe this election as Tamil Nadu vs Delhi. This is a contest between our alliance, which stands to protect Tamil Nadu’s interests, and their alliance, which threatens to undermine Tamil Nadu’s rights in every aspect. In this battle, Tamil Nadu will certainly win.