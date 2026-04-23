Passengers stranded amid bus shortage on election day in Tamil Nadu

The situation comes even as the Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for polling across the state. Voting is being held in a single phase across all 234 Assembly constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm.

Tamil Nadu has around 5.73 crore registered voters, and a total of 75,064 polling stations have been set up. As many as 4,023 candidates are in the fray, and for the first time, colour photographs of candidates have been displayed on Electronic Voting Machines.

To ensure security, about 1.4 lakh police personnel and 300 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed, with CCTV cameras installed at polling stations. Despite these measures, the transport issues have left many voters anxious about missing the chance to cast their vote.