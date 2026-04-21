DT Next Interview | Congress will win over 25 of 28 seats in the polls, says K Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai said he was ‘pro-DMK’ and expressed confidence that Congress would win more than 25 of the 28 seats it is contesting in the Assembly elections, as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance. In an interview with DT Next, Selvaperunthagai, who is contesting again from the Sriperumbudur constituency, defended the alliance as ideological, dismissed dissent within the party, and said there was no rift between alliance leaders.
1. In the 2024 parliamentary elections, the DMK–Congress alliance achieved 100% success in Tamil Nadu. As a State leader, what level of success do you expect in the Assembly elections?
Just as we achieved 100% success in the parliamentary elections, we expect to secure around 90% success in the ongoing Assembly elections. The Tamil Nadu Congress, which is contesting 28 seats, will win more than 25 of them.
2. During alliance negotiations, several Tamil Nadu Congress members publicly expressed dissent. Why was no action taken?
Some spoke out of ignorance at that time. From the beginning, the DMK–Congress alliance has been ideological. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, MK Stalin, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president, was the first to declare Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, as the prime ministerial candidate. He ensured victory in all 40 parliamentary seats in 2024, including Puducherry. We cannot abandon such an alliance. Suggestions to align with newly formed parties cannot determine the party’s direction.
3. Why was no action taken against those who criticised the alliance publicly, including MPs?
Those who criticised the party and me have apologised. Forgiveness is a virtue of leadership.
4. Why does the Tamil Nadu Congress not consider Vijay a serious political factor?
Vijay has not yet proven his strength. It remains to be seen whether he will emerge like Vijayakanth, Kamal Haasan, or leaders such as Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.
5. Why did the party refuse Vijay’s invitation to share power?
We cannot compromise an ideological alliance for a share in power.
6. Since 2014, the BJP’s vote share has increased in Tamil Nadu, while the Congress has declined. How will you address this?
The number of MLAs is not the most important factor. Ideology is. Even parties such as the Communists have fewer MLAs but remain committed to their principles. We remain strongly committed to ours.
7. There are allegations that you are pro-DMK. Your response?
Yes, I am pro-DMK. I am not pro-BJP or pro-RSS. I say it with pride.
8. What advice would you give Vijay, who has just started a party?
He needs maturity. He initially spoke about studying Periyar, Kamarajar, and Anjalai Ammal, and spoke ideologically. But after the CBI filed an FIR in the Karur case, he has not identified the BJP as his primary adversary. This shows a lack of ideological consistency.
9. You have announced that you will step down as State president. Is this your personal decision?
Rahul Gandhi has asked me to continue as State president and said I can remain as long as I wish. During his recent visit, when a senior leader raised the issue, he said there would be no change as long as I remain.
10. Is it appropriate to step down when the party is functioning actively under your leadership?
I have not said I will step down. People in my constituency want me to be present there more often. I will convey this to Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. If they relieve me, I will step down.
11. Who would be the best choice to lead the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee after you?
It would be good to appoint a woman leader as the State president.
12. There are reports of disagreement between Rahul Gandhi and MK Stalin. Your view?
There are no differences. They spoke cordially over the phone recently, and I am a witness. The alliance is functioning in unity. Rahul Gandhi is also continuing his election campaign in the state.