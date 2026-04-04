2026 TN elections | 1980 manifesto, only time DMK agreed to power share

CHENNAI: The DMK is facing heat from the Opposition for allegedly shelving the previous AIADMK government’s flagship ‘Thalikku Thangam’ (gold for marriage) scheme and rejecting calls for a coalition. This criticism carries weight when viewed against the party’s own history, specifically its advocacy for the gold scheme and coalition arrangements while in the Opposition during the 1980s.
The party released its first election manifesto in 1952, three years after its formation. Although it did not contest directly supporting independent candidates instead the document focused on general welfare without making major promises.
By the 1957 Assembly election, the DMK’s second manifesto, released on February 11, pivoted toward policy-driven reforms. It pushed for nationalising industries, limiting Union government powers, fixing a minimum monthly salary of Rs 100, and advocating "equal pay for equal work". It also sought a 50% cut in defence spending and the renaming of Madras State as Tamil Nadu.
"Policy-based manifestos were crucial in those days. Even in the Opposition, the DMK focused on key national and social issues," said Dravidian historian and writer K Thirunavukkarasu.
In the 1962 polls, the party moved toward development-oriented policies. The manifesto proposed a Dravidian research university, opposed the imposition of Hindi, and sought underground drainage systems for municipalities alongside the recognition of self-respect marriages.
Emerging as a strong Opposition with 50 MLAs, the party foregrounded issues such as Hindi imposition and price rise, which later shaped its 1967 manifesto, which eventually propelled it to power. Once in government, its 1971 manifesto shifted focus to Centre–State relations, proposing sector-specific councils and the State Planning Commission.
Post-Emergency (1975–77), the party highlighted food scarcity and price hikes, framing the election as a battle between democracy and authoritarianism. However, the DMK returned to the Opposition benches after the polls.
A significant turning point arrived in 1980. Allying with the Congress, then DMK president M Karunanidhi stated that a coalition government would implement welfare schemes with Union government support. With gold prices hitting around Rs 1,000 per sovereign, the DMK proposed the 'Thalikku Thangam' scheme to provide gold or subsidies for marriages, ensuring women did not have to mortgage their thali chains.
"The DMK has historically balanced immediate welfare needs with long-term infrastructure and water schemes," Thirunavukkarasu noted. The evolution of these manifestos mirrors the shifting political priorities and socio-economic conditions of Tamil Nadu over the decades.
1952 – DMK releases its first election manifesto; it focuses on general welfare, and does not contest directly
1957 – First Assembly election contested; manifesto includes nationalisation, salary reforms, and renaming Madras State as Tamil Nadu
1962 – Shift to development policies; proposes research university, opposes Hindi imposition, stresses industrial growth
1967 – Builds a campaign on issues like Hindi imposition and price rise; leads to electoral success
1971 – Manifesto focuses on Centre–State relations; proposes sectoral councils and State Planning Commission
1975–77 – Post-Emergency phase; highlights inflation, food scarcity, democracy vs authoritarianism; returns to Opposition
1980 – Enters alliance with Congress; promises coalition governance and introduces the “Thalikku Thangam” concept