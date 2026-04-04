2026 TN elections | 1980 manifesto, only time DMK agreed to power share

The party released its first election manifesto in 1952, three years after its formation. Although it did not contest directly supporting independent candidates instead the document focused on general welfare without making major promises.

By the 1957 Assembly election, the DMK’s second manifesto, released on February 11, pivoted toward policy-driven reforms. It pushed for nationalising industries, limiting Union government powers, fixing a minimum monthly salary of Rs 100, and advocating "equal pay for equal work". It also sought a 50% cut in defence spending and the renaming of Madras State as Tamil Nadu.

"Policy-based manifestos were crucial in those days. Even in the Opposition, the DMK focused on key national and social issues," said Dravidian historian and writer K Thirunavukkarasu.

In the 1962 polls, the party moved toward development-oriented policies. The manifesto proposed a Dravidian research university, opposed the imposition of Hindi, and sought underground drainage systems for municipalities alongside the recognition of self-respect marriages.