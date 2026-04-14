DT Next Interview | People first, not polls or seats: CPM's Ma Baby

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There is an increasing tendency among parties to compete through welfare announcements. If such measures are part of a coherent programme aimed at supporting people living in poverty, they can be appreciated.

For instance, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala has implemented a range of welfare initiatives. Similarly, the DMK government has introduced social security measures, including financial assistance for women.

However, it is important to distinguish between genuine welfare policies and promises made solely for electoral gain. The intent, design and long-term impact of such measures must be carefully assessed.

The DMK government has been accused of pursuing neoliberal economic policies that are at odds with the CPM's. Does this contradiction affect your credibility?

Neoliberal policies prioritise profit maximisation and allow the free movement of capital without adequate safeguards for workers. While capital can move freely, labour does not enjoy similar mobility or protection.

These policies dominate globally, and many governments are compelled to adopt them to varying degrees. This creates limitations for parties committed to pro-worker and democratic alternatives.

Within alliances, however, we engage constructively to influence policy decisions. In Tamil Nadu, we are working with the DMK to ensure that such policies are not implemented in their entirety and that safeguards are introduced to protect workers and marginalised communities.