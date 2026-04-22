2026 TN elections | Rolls cleansed, higher polling on cards

The turnout was 59.07 per cent in the 2001 Assembly election, prior to the revision, but jumped to 70.82 per cent in 2006 after the rolls were updated.

Officials attribute the increase to a more accurate voter list, which reduces inflated rolls and reflects actual participation more effectively.

In the recent SIR exercise, the ECI removed around 97 lakh names, followed by the addition of about 30 lakh new voters during the revision period.