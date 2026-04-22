Tamil Nadu

2026 TN elections | Rolls cleansed, higher polling on cards

Electoral roll revision resulted in 11%-point increase in the 2006 Assembly poll, records show
M K Stalin
M K Stalin
Updated on

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu set to vote on Thursday, the question now is whether the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will translate into higher voter turnout as happened in past elections.

Election Commission of India (ECI) data indicates that removing duplicate, deceased and non-existent voters through SIR have resulted in improved polling percentages.

For instance, following SIR exercises in 2002 and 2005, about 8.75 lakh names were deleted from the rolls. While the electorate reduced to 4.66 crore from 4.74 crore in 2001, voter turnout saw a sharp rise.

Edappadi K Planiswami
Edappadi K Planiswami

The turnout was 59.07 per cent in the 2001 Assembly election, prior to the revision, but jumped to 70.82 per cent in 2006 after the rolls were updated.

Officials attribute the increase to a more accurate voter list, which reduces inflated rolls and reflects actual participation more effectively.

In the recent SIR exercise, the ECI removed around 97 lakh names, followed by the addition of about 30 lakh new voters during the revision period.

According to the latest data, the State now has 5.73 crore electors, including 2.93 crore women and 2.80 crore men.

Officials said that while a refined roll could boost turnout, factors such as urban voter participation, weather conditions will ultimately determine polling percentages.

With past trends suggesting a link between roll purification and turnout, Thursday's polling will reveal whether the SIR effect holds once again in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay
VijayPTI

HIGHLIGHTS:

Before and After

Total voters in 2001 - 4.74 crore

Poll percentage - 59.07%

Total voters in 2006 - 4.66 crore

Poll percentage - 70.82%

(Rolls revised in 2002 and 2005)

Total voters in 2026:

Before SIR - 6.41 crore

Removed - 97 lakh

Added - 30 lakh

Poll percentage in 2021 - 73.51%

Special Intensive Revision
EC. Election commission of India
2026 TN elections

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