2026 TN elections | Rolls cleansed, higher polling on cards

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu set to vote on Thursday, the question now is whether the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will translate into higher voter turnout as happened in past elections.
Election Commission of India (ECI) data indicates that removing duplicate, deceased and non-existent voters through SIR have resulted in improved polling percentages.
For instance, following SIR exercises in 2002 and 2005, about 8.75 lakh names were deleted from the rolls. While the electorate reduced to 4.66 crore from 4.74 crore in 2001, voter turnout saw a sharp rise.
The turnout was 59.07 per cent in the 2001 Assembly election, prior to the revision, but jumped to 70.82 per cent in 2006 after the rolls were updated.
Officials attribute the increase to a more accurate voter list, which reduces inflated rolls and reflects actual participation more effectively.
In the recent SIR exercise, the ECI removed around 97 lakh names, followed by the addition of about 30 lakh new voters during the revision period.
According to the latest data, the State now has 5.73 crore electors, including 2.93 crore women and 2.80 crore men.
Officials said that while a refined roll could boost turnout, factors such as urban voter participation, weather conditions will ultimately determine polling percentages.
With past trends suggesting a link between roll purification and turnout, Thursday's polling will reveal whether the SIR effect holds once again in Tamil Nadu.
Before and After
Total voters in 2001 - 4.74 crore
Poll percentage - 59.07%
Total voters in 2006 - 4.66 crore
Poll percentage - 70.82%
(Rolls revised in 2002 and 2005)
Total voters in 2026:
Before SIR - 6.41 crore
Removed - 97 lakh
Added - 30 lakh
Poll percentage in 2021 - 73.51%