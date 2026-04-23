TVK chief Vijay writes to EC seeking emergency transport, extension of polling hours

In his letter dated April 23 to the Chief Election Commissioner, Vijay flagged that thousands of voters were stranded at major bus terminals in Chennai and other cities due to lack of public transport, affecting their ability to reach polling booths.

He pointed out that bus stands in Koyambedu, Kilambakkam and Madhavaram witnessed heavy crowding, with passengers unable to find buses to their hometowns. He said the situation could impact voter turnout and described it as a serious concern on polling day.