TVK chief Vijay writes to EC seeking emergency transport, extension of polling hours

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has written to the Election Commission of India on Thursday seeking urgent intervention to address transport issues faced by voters and to extend polling hours by two hours across Tamil Nadu.
In his letter dated April 23 to the Chief Election Commissioner, Vijay flagged that thousands of voters were stranded at major bus terminals in Chennai and other cities due to lack of public transport, affecting their ability to reach polling booths.
He pointed out that bus stands in Koyambedu, Kilambakkam and Madhavaram witnessed heavy crowding, with passengers unable to find buses to their hometowns. He said the situation could impact voter turnout and described it as a serious concern on polling day.
Vijay urged the Election Commission to immediately direct state transport authorities and district officials to deploy additional buses, shuttles and other vehicles to ferry stranded voters. He also called for better coordination through announcements, media and helplines to ensure voters are not turned away.
Highlighting delays at polling stations, he noted reports of long queues and slow voting processes, and requested the appointment of supervisory officers to ensure smooth conduct of polling without unnecessary delays.
He further sought extension of polling time till 8 pm in affected constituencies, citing travel disruptions and long waiting times. He said such a step would help ensure that every voter reaching the polling station gets an opportunity to cast their vote.
Stating that the right to vote is fundamental in a democracy, Vijay said immediate action was needed to prevent disruption and ensure free and fair elections.