2026 TN elections | Five-cornered poll fray sees two-decade high nominations

CHENNAI: The number of nomination papers filed for the Assembly election has risen significantly, continuing a trend observed over the past two decades, driven largely by multi-cornered contests and the growing presence of independent candidates.
Returning officers across constituencies have received a high volume of nominations, reflecting the increasingly fragmented political landscape.
The shift began in 2006, when actor-turned-politician Vijayakant's DMDK entered the fray, transforming Tamil Nadu's largely bipolar contests into multi-cornered battles. In 2006, 3,902 nominations were filed, with 2,586 candidates contesting. It was a big jump from the 2001 Assembly election, when 2,829 nominations were filed, and 1,860 candidates were in the fray.
In 2011, despite alliances, the State witnessed a multi-cornered contest, with 4,752 nominations filed and 2,748 candidates in the fray.
The 2016 Assembly election saw a six-cornered contest involving the DMK, AIADMK, People's Welfare Front, BJP-led NDA, PMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi, resulting in 5,901 nominations and 3,776 candidates.
A similar pattern continued in 2021, with a five-cornered contest involving the DMK, AIADMK, AMMK, MNM and NTK. That year saw 7,255 nominations filed, with 3,998 candidates in the fray.
Political analysts attribute the steady increase to the rising number of independent candidates, many of whom are allegedly backed by major political parties. "One of the reasons for the increase is the large number of independents. In many cases, they are fielded by major parties. This practice has contributed to the rise in nominations, and the Election Commission of India should curb such unethical practices," said political analyst Durai Karunanithi.
The trend appears to be continuing in the current election as well. Around 7,599 nominations have been filed so far. The final number of candidates in the fray will be known after the withdrawal of candidatures, which will be announced by the Election Commission of India.
The Rise
Year / Nominations filed / Candidates in fray
2006 – 3,902 / 2,586
2011 – 4,752 / 2,748
2016 – 5,901 / 3,776
2021 – 7,255 / 3,998
2026 – 7,599 / Final list awaited