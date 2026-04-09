2026 TN elections | Five-cornered poll fray sees two-decade high nominations

Returning officers across constituencies have received a high volume of nominations, reflecting the increasingly fragmented political landscape.

The shift began in 2006, when actor-turned-politician Vijayakant's DMDK entered the fray, transforming Tamil Nadu's largely bipolar contests into multi-cornered battles. In 2006, 3,902 nominations were filed, with 2,586 candidates contesting. It was a big jump from the 2001 Assembly election, when 2,829 nominations were filed, and 1,860 candidates were in the fray.

In 2011, despite alliances, the State witnessed a multi-cornered contest, with 4,752 nominations filed and 2,748 candidates in the fray.