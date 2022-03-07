‘How about making Indian films rather than pan-Indian ones?’

Chennai :

Dressed in a denim overcoat with wayfarer sunglasses, Prabhas walks into the interview at a city hotel in Chennai. We meet him almost three years after Saaho in 2019. “I would have loved to meet you sooner than this. But COVID had other ideas. I also had plans to finish Radhe Shyam soon and signing my other films. But like my previous films, this was in the making for over two years. I will give you another interesting tidbit from my career. I have done only four films in the last nine and a half years,” he laughs.





Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by T Series and UV Creations, Radhe Shyam that will release on March 11, has Prabhas playing an astrologer. “It is a period film that has romance. Who would watch a romantic movie with me in the lead role? So, we brought this astrology angle to it. I have faith in astrology. An astrologer told my uncle that he will have two wives, and he did. When Kangana Ranaut visited an astrologer in Kerala, who predicted that she will become an actress and look where she is today. Radhe Shyam will have similar instances,” he adds.





When Baahubali was made, Prabhas spoke about the pressures of doing a multilingual movie. He spoke about how emotions change and how he has to shoot for the same scene in several languages. Two films later, he still sticks to his stance. “It is difficult when it comes to comedy and emotions. They keep changing according to the language. The process is quite tasking. When Radha Krishna Kumar approves a shot, I will be the happiest person. Then he says, ‘This is for the Telugu version, we have other languages to shoot for’,” the actor says with a smile. It was Prabhas, who started off the pan-India movie trend with Baahubali and it is a term that is used often now. He quite doesn’t agree with it. “I don’t know what ‘pan-Indian’ means and the logic behind it. It is high-time that we start making Indian films and present them to the global audience. Look at Hollywood and Chinese films. They make movies and present them to the world. But here we have so many industries competing against each other. But our talent pool is way beyond pan-Indian movies. We have a maestro like AR Rahman who has made us proud by winning Oscars. We need to make good use of such talent and make bigger films,” he remarks.





With so many rumours going on around in the industry about his eight digit salary, there was a recent news report saying that the actor will soon settle down in the US. “Oh yes, I read that too somewhere,” he laughs. “There are beautiful countries in Europe. And there is Thailand on the other side. Why would I settle down in Europe. Also, my work is based in Hyderabad. So I don’t consider moving anywhere away from the city,” Prabhas replies. However, the rumours of his marriage have finally ended. “I think your colleagues have given up on me. Moreover, I don’t know what sort of girl I would fall for. I would probably know when she appears in front of me one day. There is a line in Radhe Shyam as well. ‘You write well and you look good but why aren’t you married yet?’ The director insisted that he keep the line in the movie,” he opens up.





Prabhas says that he would like to do a film with a minimal budget after Salaar and Adipurush. “I want to do one small film in a quick span of time. A comedy film would be a good bet and I am planning something on those lines,” he opens up. On a concluding note, we ask him about treating his Radhe Shyam crew with delicious food on the sets. “Food is in my genes. Even in the family, when something crucial has to be discussed, dad used to say, ‘There will be no discussions over the dining table. This is the time for us to relish the food’. Being raised that way, I see food as one of the most important things that brings people together,” he concludes.