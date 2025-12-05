Makers go all out in releasing Akhanda 2

CHENNAI: Telugu superstar Balakrishna's Akhanda couldn't be released until Friday evening due to legal tussles. What was expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year ended up disappointing fans.

Production house 14 Reels Plus confirmed the postponement on December 4 through a statement on X, citing “unavoidable circumstances.”

The announcement expressed regret and assured audiences that efforts are underway to resolve the situation and provide an update soon.

The film did not release in Tamil Nadu after the Madras High Court issued an injunction against its release. Eros International Media filed a petition against 14 Reels Entertainment, where the latter had to settle an amount of Rs 28 crore.

The latest update is that Tamil Nadu's veteran distributor and exhibitor Tiruppur Subramaniam has said that makers have gone all out in releasing Akhanda 2. "They are solving the issue and are in talks in Mumbai currently. If everything goes well, Akhanda 2 will mostly release on Friday night. We are keeping our hopes alive," he added.