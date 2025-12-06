Eyes of Madras: Where Chennai comes alive in Photographs

Chennai’s streets, colours and everyday moments come alive at Eyes of Madras, the annual showcase by The Chennai Photowalk. Now in its seventh edition, the exhibition brings together photographs that capture the city in all its vibrancy. This year, 1,100 images were submitted by 156 participants. From these, 162 photographs were chosen for print display and another 55 for digital screening.



The themes include My Friend, Ganesha; Colour, Colour: What Colour Do You Want? Red; Enga Area Ulle Varadhey: Kasimedu; Saandhu Pottu, Sandana Pottu; and Umbrella Stories. The exhibition is open until December 7 at Art Houz, Sterling Road, Nungambakkam.

IT professional Rajesh M, who has been part of The Chennai Photowalk since 2017, says the event has become increasingly meaningful each year. “This is the fifth time I am exhibiting my photographs. Two of my images have been selected this year under the themes Red and Saandhu Pottu, Sandana Pottu,” he says. He enjoys the mix of people the group brings together. “We have members aged from their teens to their seventies, coming from very different backgrounds. When we go on photowalks, we are always learning from each other. Everyone shares what they know, and it keeps us improving.”

Gouthamkumar Janakiraman, an independent tour operator, joined the community last year. “Being part of this group has helped me look at photography in new ways. I have also led a few photowalks for the community. Two of my photographs from the Kasimedu theme have been selected this year. What I enjoy the most is the variety of viewpoints. Each person sees the same scene differently. Listening to how others approach a subject teaches you a lot,” he shares.

Eighteen-year-old Manoj Kumar TK has been part of the group for five years, but this is the first time he submitted his work. His photograph for the Umbrella Stories theme was selected. “I am studying architecture, and this platform has helped me in many ways. It helped me build confidence, improve my photography and meet people in both the photography and architecture fields. I led more than 10 photowalks when I was 15,” he says.

Manoj adds that the community has helped him beyond photography. “Talking to seniors has taught me a lot about life. I see how they balance work and personal responsibilities. Meeting architects and other professionals has also helped me better understand my own field. It has been very helpful for my growth.”