For first time, AR Rahman croons for all 5 songs in Moonwalk

CHENNAI: It was announced that Prabhudeva and AR Rahman are collaborating for Moonwalk after 27 years. Much to the excitement of the fans, the music composer has lent his voice for all five songs in the album, creating a milestone in his illustrious career, spanning across more than three decades.

AR Rahman shared that working with the actor-choreographer is an absolute joy. "The only difference between the Prabhudeva of the old days and now is just a little bit of grey hair, but his energy is exactly the same. Watching him dance still gives me an incredible boost of excitement," he added.

The Oscar award-winning music composer revealed that it was the director of the film, Manoj Nirmala Sreedharan, who convinced ARR to sing all five songs. "It was the love I saw on Manoj’s face, and his passion to bring back the same energy of my earlier collaborations with Prabhudeva, that made me say yes. I agreed even without listening to the story,” he shared.

The album of Moonwalk is created around the concept of happiness. Yethu - A Celebration of Happiness, Macarena - A Celebration of Friendship, Mayile - A Celebration of Hard Work, Tinga - A Celebration of Love and Jiger - A Celebration of Life are the five songs performed by Prabhu Deva in uniquely crafted dance sequences.

Prabhudeva noted that he is extremely excited for audience to experience the magic of Moonwalk. “Rahman sir’s music has always energised me, from the very beginning of my career,” he stated on joining hands with ARR again.

Talking about the album, the director said, "We have created VFX Worlds for Mayile and Jiger, which will be a unique experience. Most importantly, Prabhu sir has rehearsed for 15 days for Yethu and Macarena, whereas he rehearsed for 30 days for the song Mayile. Moonwalk is a full-length comedy film. With Rahman sir’s music and Prabhu sir’s dance, we wanted families to enjoy it to the fullest."

The film is scheduled for a summer release next year.