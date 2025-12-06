GV Prakash's next titled Happy Raj

CHENNAI: GV Prakash Kumar, who is hustling between music and acting, is gearing up for his next film as an actor. Titled Happy Raj, the makers unveiled the title look on Saturday.

Maria Elanchezian is helming the film, which will feature Sri Gouri Priya as the leading lady. The title look has raised expectations and hints that the story might be quirky. Abbas is making a comeback with this project. Talking about the film, the director said, "The title Happy Raj emerges from the ambition to create a high-spirited celebration of joy in cinema. In today’s world, one overwhelmed by social media, unfiltered negativity, and the tragic rise of real-life despair, I felt an earnest need to craft a film that stands as an antidote to the gloom."

He added, "You may hear the word happy echoed throughout the film, not as mere repetition, but as a rhythmic mantra of optimism. At its heart, this is a film built on the foundations of happiness, pure, unadulterated happiness, while still embracing life’s full spectrum of emotions. This is a film for those who walk into a cinema seeking not just entertainment, but inner sunshine.”

Backed by Beyond Pictures, the star cast includes George Mariyam, Prarthna, Adhirchi Arun and Madurai Muthu.