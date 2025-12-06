Vaa Vaathiyaar trailer promises comedy entertainer

CHENNAI: On Saturday, the makers of Vaa Vaathiyaar unveiled the trailer of the film. Helmed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the film is headlined by Karthi. The trailer looks like the film will be a comedy entertainer, with fantasy elements.

The star cast includes Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, GM Sundar and Ramesh Thilak, among others. Studio Green is producing the project, in which George C Williams Isc is handling the camera. Vetre Krishnan is taking care of the cuts.

The film is all set to hit the screens on December 12.