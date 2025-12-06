Dream come true: Tom Morello on his India tour

American guitarist Tom Morello, known for his trailblazing sound work with the bands Rage Against the Machine (RATM), which he co-founded in 1991, and Audioslave, will perform in India for the first time, an opportunity he was waiting for a long time. He says his friends have often told him that playing in India is a different experience and he is about to find that out with his upcoming three-city tour of the country.

“I’m very excited for not just my first concert, but my first trip to India. For decades, I’ve been wanting to play in India. Fans from here have been reaching out since the earliest days of Rage Against the Machine, hoping that I would one day be able to play there. So, in some ways, it is literally like a dream come true,” the Grammy-winning musician said. The 66-year-old will first perform at Huda Gymkhana Club in Gurugram on December 17, followed by a concert at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds on December 19. His last stop will be at Bengaluru, where he will perform at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, on December 21.



“From a purely tourist point of view, I’m interested in the food, culture, in meeting the people, visiting the Taj Mahal. I cannot wait to come and rock my Indian fans. And when I was approached by my booking agent to play these shows, I jumped at the chance,” he added. He will be playing the music of Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage, and collaborations with Bruce Springsteen. He will be joined by his son Roman.