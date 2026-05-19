What are the top headlines of today, May 19, 2026?

7) Guardiola expected to leave City after this season with Maresca to take over, according to reports

Pep Guardiola's record-breaking, 10-year tenure at Manchester City might be coming to a close, according to reports in the British media. City wouldn't comment on stories from outlets including national broadcaster the BBC and the Daily Mail that Guardiola is expected to leave the club at the end of this season. He has a year left on his contract.