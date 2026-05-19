What are the top headlines of today, May 19, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (May 19, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Palaniswami chairs crucial AIADMK office-bearers meet, rebels raise pitch for general council meet
Amidst heightened disagreement between the two factions, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, facing open revolt from former state ministers C Ve Shanmugam and SP Velumani, chaired a meeting of the party's district secretaries here on Tuesday, trying to retain his hold over the party.
2) PMK urges Tamil Nadu government to grant sanction to ED in Senthil Balaji case
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to grant sanction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute former Minister V Senthil Balaji in the alleged cash-for-jobs scam linked to recruitment in State transport corporations.
3) Tamil Nadu: Differently abled woman raped by duo; kin stage protest
Two middle-aged men on a car abducted a 35-year-old speech and hearing-impaired woman, took her to a cashew farm, and raped her in Pudukottai on May 16. While the police arrested one of the accused, the other is still absconding.
4) Petrol, diesel prices raised by 90 paise a litre, second hike under a week
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by about 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second increase in fuel rates in less than a week after state-run oil firms ended a nearly four-year freeze on revisions.
5) All major pharmacy chains, hospital-based medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras to remain open on May 20
All major pharmacy chains, hospital-based medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras and AMRIT pharmacy outlets across the country will remain open on May 20 despite a nationwide shutdown call given by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) against e-pharmacies, sources said on Tuesday.
6) Greater Noida dowry death: Postmortem reveals rupture of internal organ
The postmortem report of a 24-year-old woman, whose family alleged she was murdered over dowry demands in Greater Noida, has found a brain bleed, rupture of internal organs and multiple contusions on the body of the deceased.
7) Guardiola expected to leave City after this season with Maresca to take over, according to reports
Pep Guardiola's record-breaking, 10-year tenure at Manchester City might be coming to a close, according to reports in the British media. City wouldn't comment on stories from outlets including national broadcaster the BBC and the Daily Mail that Guardiola is expected to leave the club at the end of this season. He has a year left on his contract.
8) SC collegium approves names of nine judicial officers, 10 advocates as judges of Madras HC
The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for appointment of nine judicial officers and 10 advocates as judges of the Madras High Court. The collegium headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant approved the names for appointment in a meeting held on May 18.
9) Pant dropped from India's ODI squad for Afghanistan series, loses Test vice-captaincy to Rahul
Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Tuesday removed as vice-captain of the Indian Test squad for the upcoming one-off match against Afghanistan and dropped from the ODI line-up for the ensuing three-match series against the same opponents.
10) Gold rebounds Rs 800 to Rs 1.63 lakh/10g as easing US-Iran tensions spur buying
Gold prices rebounded by Rs 800 to Rs 1.63 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday, as signs of a breakthrough in US-Iran negotiations eased concerns over inflation pressure.