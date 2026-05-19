Tamil Nadu: Differently abled woman raped by duo; kin stage protest

Demanding his immediate arrest, the relatives of the woman staged a protest on Tuesday (May 19).

The crime happened on Sunday when the woman, who works at a rice mill near Alangudi in Pudukottai, was waiting for the bus. Around that time, Sekar (56) and Marimuthu (55) came there in a car and offered her a lift. Though she refused the offer, the duo allegedly forcefully took her in the car.