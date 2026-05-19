Palaniswami chairs crucial AIADMK office-bearers meet, rebels raise pitch for general council meet

The breakaway group, however, raised the pitch for convening the party general council to introspect AIADMK's successive defeat in the elections since 2019. Shanmugam said the AIADMK's continuous defeat at the hustings corroded the party's vote bank.

"This is a big threat to the organisation. We have been saying that the reasons for the defeat should be reviewed and discussed. Our plea for convening the general council after the defeat in the 2024 polls was rejected. We reiterated the request," Shanmugam told reporters along with Velumani and Dr C Vijayabaskar, reacting to the day's development at the party office.

He claimed that Palaniswami not only declined to unite all the factions but also disregarded a request to forge a strong alliance. "Today we need an alliance with TVK, we said. And TVK initiated talks with the AIADMK, though he (Palaniswami) may deny it," he said.