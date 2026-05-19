Palaniswami chairs crucial AIADMK office-bearers meet, rebels raise pitch for general council meet

CHENNAI: Amidst heightened disagreement between the two factions, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, facing open revolt from former state ministers C Ve Shanmugam and SP Velumani, chaired a meeting of the party's district secretaries here on Tuesday, trying to retain his hold over the party.
The breakaway group, however, raised the pitch for convening the party general council to introspect AIADMK's successive defeat in the elections since 2019. Shanmugam said the AIADMK's continuous defeat at the hustings corroded the party's vote bank.
"This is a big threat to the organisation. We have been saying that the reasons for the defeat should be reviewed and discussed. Our plea for convening the general council after the defeat in the 2024 polls was rejected. We reiterated the request," Shanmugam told reporters along with Velumani and Dr C Vijayabaskar, reacting to the day's development at the party office.
He claimed that Palaniswami not only declined to unite all the factions but also disregarded a request to forge a strong alliance. "Today we need an alliance with TVK, we said. And TVK initiated talks with the AIADMK, though he (Palaniswami) may deny it," he said.
Had the AIADMK factions merged to emerge as a strong force, the party would have won the election and Palaniswami would have become the Chief Minister. "Or a government would have been formed by his mere glance," Shanmugam said.
He further said, "We should discuss and take a good decision. We will accept whatever decision is made at the general council meeting. Let the general council decide. We are all cadres of AIADMK, followers of M G Ramachandran, and children of Amma (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa). Our aim is that AIADMK should rule Tamil Nadu again by becoming strong organisation."
Also, Shanmugam claimed that the general secretary's expulsion of 31 district secretaries was "not valid" and alleged that those removed from party posts were being "intimidated."
Earlier in the day, Palaniswami held a closed-door meeting with the party office bearers and held elaborate discussions for nearly two hours.
According to former state minister B V Ramana, the meeting was attended by about 80 district secretaries. All the office bearers and cadres solidly stood with Palaniswami, and the party would work out a strategy to emerge victorious in the coming days, he said.
"Over 80 district secretaries attended the meeting. A few could not attend as they were not able to arrive at the party headquarters on time," Ramana told reporters, emerging from the meeting.
Another senior leader, V V Rajan Chellappa, said the AIADMK has resolved to strive unitedly under the leadership of Palaniswami with unwavering dedication. "We will be steadfast in extending our full support and cooperation to strengthen the hands of our general secretary," Chellappa said on 'X.'
Meanwhile, AIADMK Praesidium Chairman, Tamilmagan Hussain, also extended his support to Palaniswami.
The top AIADMK leader had replaced the secretaries of 26 districts, including 12 legislators who voted in favour of the TVK government during the floor test on May 13.
Shanmugam, Velumani and Vijayabaskar have also been stripped of their party posts.
Former state minister R B Udayakumar, supporting Palaniswami, accused the breakaway group of supporting the TVK government for "ministerial berth."
"The minister post is a recognition given by the party leadership based on our performance. I see it this way," he told reporters after the meeting.
He said Palaniswami called upon the party members to strive unitedly for the party's victory in the future.
"Victory or defeat in an election is natural. We won 47 seats (in the April 23 Assembly election). People gave an unexpected verdict without favouring any single party with an absolute majority. Our leader urged us to remain together and be confident of the AIADMK returning to the helm," Udhayakumar said.
OS Manian, a senior leader, said the meeting did not discuss Vijayabaskar's claim on obtaining signatures from 1,000 party members seeking the conduct of a general council meeting to discuss the poll debacle and take a "good decision."
To a question on the next plan of action, Manian replied, "Our general secretary will decide."