All major pharmacy chains, hospital-based medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras to remain open on May 20

This is in addition to several state-level pharmacy associations which have already opted out of the proposed nationwide strike, they said.

The move comes in the wake of representatives of the AIOCD recently meeting the national drug regulator and submitting concerns related to the functioning and regulation of e-pharmacies.

The regulator, the sources said, assured them that the issues raised are under active review and that the regulatory framework governing the sector is being examined to address legitimate concerns of retail pharmacy stakeholders.