Pant dropped from India's ODI squad for Afghanistan series, loses Test vice-captaincy to Rahul

KL Rahul replaced Pant as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team that is being led by Shubman Gill.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been expectedly rested from both the Test and ODI assignments as part of his workload management but he will be back for the tour of England later this summer. Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been rested from the upcoming Test match by the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee.