Greater Noida dowry death: Postmortem reveals rupture of internal organs

Viscera samples of the deceased woman have been preserved for forensic analysis.

According to the postmortem report of Deepika Nagar, bleeding was present from the victim's left nostril and mouth. The report stated that a hematoma (blood leaking from large blood vessels) was present in the middle and left side of the brain.

The report, accessed by PTI, further stated that the liver, spleen and right kidney were ruptured.

The report also mentioned contusions on the arm and thigh.

The viscera has been preserved to ascertain the presence of any toxic substance, according to the report.