Gold rebounds Rs 800 to Rs 1.63 lakh/10g as easing US-Iran tensions spur buying

According to local marketmen, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity rose Rs 800 to Rs 1,63,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Monday's closing level of Rs 1,62,800 per 10 grams.

However, silver prices dropped by Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,71,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes) due to weak industrial demand and subdued trends in the global markets.