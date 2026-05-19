SC collegium approves names of nine judicial officers, 10 advocates as judges of Madras HC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for appointment of nine judicial officers and 10 advocates as judges of the Madras High Court.
The collegium headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant approved the names for appointment in a meeting held on May 18.
The judicial officers whose names have been approved are Dr P Murugan, MD Sumathi, S Alli, C Thirumagal Chandrasekar, Dharmalingam Lingeswaran, Karthikeyan Balathandayutham, Shanmugam Karthikeyan, Baluchamy Murugesan, and N Gunasekaran.
The advocates whose names have been approved are Natarajan Ramesh, GK Muthukumaar, Ramakrishnan Rajesh Vivekananthan, Sankaranarayanan Raveekumar, Nagarajan Dilip Kumar, Ellappan Manoharan, Krishnaswamy Govindarajan, Rajnish Pathiyil, K Appadurai and Ramasamy Anitha.
In another decision, the collegium approved the proposal for appointment of six additional judges as permanent judges of the Bombay High Court.
The collegium approved names of Justices Nivedita Prakash Mehta, Prafulla Surendrakumar Khubalkar, Ashwin Damodar Bhobe, Rohit Wasudeo Joshi, Advait Mahendra Sethna, and Pravin Sheshrao Patil.