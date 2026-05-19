SC collegium approves names of nine judicial officers, 10 advocates as judges of Madras HC

The collegium headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant approved the names for appointment in a meeting held on May 18.

The judicial officers whose names have been approved are Dr P Murugan, MD Sumathi, S Alli, C Thirumagal Chandrasekar, Dharmalingam Lingeswaran, Karthikeyan Balathandayutham, Shanmugam Karthikeyan, Baluchamy Murugesan, and N Gunasekaran.