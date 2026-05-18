What are the top headlines of today, May 18, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (May 18, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. V D Satheesan takes oath as Kerala Chief Minister; UDF Cabinet sworn-in
After a decade-long Left rule, Kerala is all set for a regime change on Monday, with a 21-member UDF cabinet led by Congress leader V D Satheesan set to be sworn in at the state capital at 10 am.
2. TN CM directs officials to improve infra of Amma canteens, ensure delicious, quality food
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday directed officials to refurbish and improve the infrastructure of Amma Canteens in the state and ensure delicious and quality food to the people.
3. Vijay allocates departments among CMO officials
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has allocated various government departments among senior officials in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as part of efforts to streamline administrative coordination and governance.
4. More officials transferred in Tamil Nadu's IAS reshuffle
5. AIADMK groups brace up for showdown, Palaniswami convenes party's dist secretaries' meet
The AIADMK factions are bracing up for a showdown of strength, aiming to emerge as a dominant entity in a frantic bid to take over the party.
6. Coimbatore: Boys aged 15, 13 murder 13-yr-old, bury body in slush
Two minor boys have been taken into custody for allegedly murdering a 13-year-old boy following a quarrel in Coimbatore.
7. NEET paper leak: Delhi court sends coaching centre founder Motegaonkar day to 9-day CBI custody
A Delhi court on Monday sent Renukai Career Centre founder Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar to nine days' CBI custody in the NEET paper leak case.
8. India to keep buying Russian oil regardless of US sanctions waivers, says official
India has been purchasing Russian oil irrespective of US sanctions waivers and will continue to do so based on commercial viability and energy security needs, a senior petroleum ministry official said on Monday.
9. No relief from HC for wrestler Vinesh Phogat for participating in May 30 trials for Asia Games
The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant immediate relief to grappler Vinesh Phogat "without hearing the other side" after she sought a direction permitting her to compete in the selection trials on May 30-31 for this year's Asian Games despite being declared "ineligible" by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
10. Pak forces kill 35 terrorists in Balochistan operation, capture 3 high-profile commanders
Pakistani security forces killed 35 terrorists and captured three high-profile senior commanders during an ongoing intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Mangla Zarghoon Ghar area.
11. Iran announces launch of new regulatory body to manage Strait of Hormuz
Iran on Monday announced the launch of a new regulatory body aimed at managing and monitoring operations related to the strategically important waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.