Iran announces launch of new regulatory body to manage Strait of Hormuz

The top security establishment of the Islamic Republic, the Supreme National Security Council, reposted a post on X where it stated that the official X account of the "Persian Gulf Strait Authority" (PGSA) is now operational.

The PGSA introduced at the start of this month has been characterised as a new mechanism for governing maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. "In the Name of God. The official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (#PGSA) is now live.