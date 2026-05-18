Vijay allocates departments among CMO officials

What responsibilities have been assigned to G Laxmi Priya and V Vishnu in the CMO?

A Annadurai, Secretary-III to the Chief Minister, has been entrusted with Water Resources, Agriculture, Transport, Co-operation and Law departments, among others.

Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister V Vishnu will supervise departments including Information Technology and Digital Services, MSME, Tourism, Skill Development and Youth Welfare and Sports Development.