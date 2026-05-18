Vijay allocates departments among CMO officials

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has allocated various government departments among senior officials in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as part of efforts to streamline administrative coordination and governance.
According to an official order issued by the CMO, P Senthilkumar, Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary-I to the Chief Minister, has been assigned key departments including Finance, Home, Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Industries, Highways, Health, Energy and Public Works. The Vigilance Commission has also been placed under his supervision.
Which key departments have been placed under P Senthilkumar’s supervision?
G Laxmi Priya, Secretary-II to the Chief Minister, will oversee School Education, Higher Education, Revenue, Rural Development, Housing, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment departments. She will also handle appointments, protocol and overall administration of the Chief Minister’s Office.
What responsibilities have been assigned to G Laxmi Priya and V Vishnu in the CMO?
A Annadurai, Secretary-III to the Chief Minister, has been entrusted with Water Resources, Agriculture, Transport, Co-operation and Law departments, among others.
Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister V Vishnu will supervise departments including Information Technology and Digital Services, MSME, Tourism, Skill Development and Youth Welfare and Sports Development.