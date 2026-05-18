Coimbatore: Boys aged 15, 13 murder 13-yr-old, bury body in slush

According to police, Rithish, a Class 7 student, had stopped attending school to take care of his younger brother. When he failed to return home, his parents questioned the two boys who had accompanied him. The boys allegedly told them that an unidentified man claiming to be a relative had taken Rithish away on a two-wheeler.

Suspecting abduction, Bharathiraja lodged a complaint with the Singanallur police. A case was registered, and investigators examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas in an effort to trace the boy.